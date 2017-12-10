UPDATE: Body of missing Whitman student found
Principal Alan Goodwin emailed staff today to inform them that the body of senior Navid Sepehri had been found Dec. 10. Sepehri had been reported missing the night before, friends of the Whitman student said.
An email from Goodwin reads:
“It is with sadness that I inform you of the death of Navid Sepehri, one of our 12th grade students. Initial information suggests Navid’s death may have been accidental, but we do not have details at this time. Navid’s sister, Nika, is a freshman at Whitman, as well.”
A team of psychologists, counselors, and pupil personnel workers will be at Whitman Monday to work with staff and assist students who need support.
