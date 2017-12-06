Vikes fall 54‒68 in close game to St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes Saints
December 6, 2017
Filed under Sports
In a tight game, the boys basketball team (0‒1) lost to the St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes Saints (1‒0), 54‒68.
The Vikes got off to a hot start, gaining a 15‒7 lead in the first quarter. At the end of the first half, the squad maintained momentum, but the Saints closed the lead at the end of the half, tying it 24‒24. Despite tenacious efforts, the Vikes struggled from the three-point range and couldn’t hold the lead.
The team will hit the road to take on the Landon Bears on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
