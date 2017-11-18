Weekly News Roundup: Nov. 13-17
- Looking for easy Thanksgiving recipes? Check out these simple recipes: https://www.realsimple.com/holidays-entertaining/holidays/thanksgiving/complete-guide-thanksgiving-recipes
- Last chance to see Whitman’s musical, On the Town. Get your tickets for Saturday Nov. 18 here:
https://whitmandrama.ticketleap.com/
- For many seniors, the college application process is underway. Check out The Black & White’s suggestions for helping seniors apply!
https://theblackandwhite.net/57762/blogs/lift-the-college-app-burden-instate-homework-free-weekends/
- Upset about Barnes and Noble closing in Bethesda? Amazon Books is coming to town soon! http://www.bethesdamagazine.com/Bethesda-Beat/2017/Amazon-Books-Is-Coming-to-Bethesda-Row/
- Reminder: Wednesday Nov. 22 is a half day. Happy Thanksgiving!
