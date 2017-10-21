The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

Weekly News Roundup: Oct. 16-20

Graphic by Charlotte Alden.

By Julie Rosenstein
October 21, 2017
  • A late-term abortion clinic opened in Bethesda. Pro-life supporters held a vigil in front of the Wildwood Medical Center Tuesday, Oct. 17.

http://www.fox5dc.com/news/local-news/pro-life-supporters-protest-opening-of-new-abortion-clinic-in-bethesda

 

  • Looking for a good Halloween scare? Markoff’s Haunted Forest and Field of Screams are popular Halloween attractions. You can purchase tickets here:

https://www.markoffshauntedforest.com/

http://www.screams.org/home.html

 

 

  • A panel of journalists will come to Whitman to discuss the current state of politics Oct. 24.

 

