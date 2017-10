Weekly News Roundup: Oct. 16-20

By Julie Rosenstein

A late-term abortion clinic opened in Bethesda. Pro-life supporters held a vigil in front of the Wildwood Medical Center Tuesday, Oct. 17.

By Jessie Solomon

Fantasy football is a popular craze that has swept the nation each year since its founding in 1962, according to insider site Fantasy Index.

By Max Gersch

The girls volleyball team (5–7) fell to the B-CC Barons (9–2) in a dramatic four set match. The game was the team’s annual fundraiser for breast cancer awareness month.

By Elyse Lowet

The girls soccer team (11–1) beat the Damascus Hornets (5–4–1) 5–1 Monday, finis...

By Cam Jones

The field hockey team (9–2) triumphed over the Kennedy Cavaliers (3–7) 11–0 on Oct. 12.

By Rebecca Hirsh

The English department adapted the traditional AP Language and Composition and Honors English 12 curricula this year to fit new MCPS and Whitman standards.

By Matthew van Bastelaer

Up until his senior year of high school, Dunn never expected football to bring him anywhere in life, but now it’s become his career. Dunn was signed on to the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad in September, and though he was cut shortly after, his journey in the NFL is ongoing.

By Elea Levin

To be clear, I’m not claiming that my friends or teachers are ignorant or unsympathetic. I simply find it disturbing that we as a society now accept mass shootings as a day-to-day reality, unworthy of mention.

By Eli Saletan

By Chris Atkinson

The football team (1-6) beat the Walter Johnson Wildcats (2-5) Friday in a dominant 27-7...

By Julie Rosenstein

Wildfires spread throughout Northern California; businesses and homes have been burned to the ground, and 31 people were reported dead as of Thursday October 12, the Washington Post reported.

By Elyssa Seltzer

Every day, hundreds of high schoolers walk through Whitman’s double doors, passing students they’ve never talked to. Among them, however, are several middle schoolers who chose to brave the high school hallways and take classes at Whitman.