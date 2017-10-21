Weekly News Roundup: Oct. 16-20
- A late-term abortion clinic opened in Bethesda. Pro-life supporters held a vigil in front of the Wildwood Medical Center Tuesday, Oct. 17.
- Looking for a good Halloween scare? Markoff’s Haunted Forest and Field of Screams are popular Halloween attractions. You can purchase tickets here:
- Eleven Whitman seniors qualified as semifinalists for the National Merit Scholarship. Check out the full story here: https://theblackandwhite.net/57289/news/eleven-whitman-seniors-qualify-as-semifinalists-for-national-merit-scholarship/#photo
- A panel of journalists will come to Whitman to discuss the current state of politics Oct. 24.
- Imagine Dragons will be performing at Capital One Arena on Sunday November 5th. Get your tickets now! https://www.stubhub.com/imagine-dragons-tickets-imagine-dragons-washington-capital-one-arena-11-5-2017/event/102970135/?sort=price+asc
