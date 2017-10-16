Football notches first win of the season, 27-7
The football team (1-6) beat the Walter Johnson Wildcats (2-5) Friday in a dominant 27-7 performance for their first win of the season.
The Vikes’ run-heavy offense was successful against the Wildcats defense, as senior Devin Carone averaged 10.1 yards per carry and scored three of the Vikes’ four touchdowns.
The Vikes maintained control by avoiding turnovers throughout the game and keeping up defensive pressure.
Friday’s game marks the 47th year in a row that the Vikes have beaten the Wildcats.
The Vikes face the Northwest Jaguars at home Friday at 6:30.
