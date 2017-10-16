Weekly News Roundup: Oct. 9-13
- Wildfires spread throughout Northern California; businesses and homes have been burned to the ground, and 31 people were reported dead as of Thursday October 12, the Washington Post reported.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/post-nation/wp/2017/10/11/killer-wildfires-continue-to-scorch-californias-wine-country-with-21-dead-and-hundreds-missing/
- Chevy Chase residents are considering making a donation to Friends of the Capital Crescent Trail in an effort to cover the legal costs of their lawsuits opposing the Purple Line. http://www.bethesdamagazine.com/Bethesda-Beat/2017/Purple-Line-Opponents-Requesting-Money-from-Town-of-Chevy-Chase-To-Cover-Lawsuit-Costs/
- Having trouble parking in Bethesda? A recent report predicts that with more growth, it may become increasingly more difficult to park. “The October report estimated that if the downtown were built to 32.4 million square feet, county-owned parking capacity would fall short of meeting peak demand by 2,672 to 3,367 spaces.”
http://www.bethesdamagazine.com/Bethesda-Beat/2017/Report-Bethesda-Could-Face-Parking-Deficits-if-Downtown-Area-Were-Built-to-Legal-Limit/
- The Redskins will play the 49ers in Maryland at FedEx Field this Sunday, October 15. You can purchase tickets here: https://www1.ticketmaster.com/event/1500528AF84BA158?landing=c&c=SEM_TMNFL_ggl_821908523_6013033721_redskins%2520vs%252049ers&GCID=0&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIsKvR2YPs1gIVilmGCh02CQQrEAAYASAAEgIcWPD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds&dclid=CPa6iemD7NYCFQJJDAodtWAOzw&seedValue=v2
- Don’t miss out on Whitman Post Prom’s biggest fundraiser, Capitol Steps. They will be at the Whitman auditorium on Thursday, October 26th at 7:30 p.m.
http://www.montgomeryschoolsmd.org/schools/whitmanhs/news/index.aspx?id=555757
