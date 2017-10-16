Weekly News Roundup: Oct. 9-13

By Eli Saletan

By Chris Atkinson

The football team (1-6) beat the Walter Johnson Wildcats (2-5) Friday in a dominant 27-7...

By Chris Atkinson

The football team (1-6) beat the Walter Johnson Wildcats (2-5) Friday in a dominant 27-7 performance for their first win of the season.

By Julie Rosenstein

Wildfires spread throughout Northern California; businesses and homes have been burned to the ground, and 31 people were reported dead as of Thursday October 12, the Washington Post reported.

By Elyssa Seltzer

Every day, hundreds of high schoolers walk through Whitman’s double doors, passing students they’ve never talked to. Among them, however, are several middle schoolers who chose to brave the high school hallways and take classes at Whitman.

By Matthew Proestel

11 seniors qualified as semifinalists for the National Merit Scholarship Sept. 13, in recognition of scores they received on the PSAT in junior year.

By Jessie Solomon

The girls tennis team (8‒3) swept the Sherwood Warriors (3‒7) in an overwhelming 7‒0 victory.

By Elyse Lowet

October 9th With strong play on both ends of the field against Quince Orchard (6–3)...

By Eva Herscowitz

With its ornate exterior, stately columns and vaulted ceilings, Washington National Cathedral is an iconic D.C. landmark. Inside the self-proclaimed “Spiritual Home for the Nation,” architecture and American history merge: a moon rock fragment commemorates space exploration, a gargoyle pays tribute to Star Wars, and presidential imagery is abundant.

By Elea Levin

The premise of Stephen Chbosky’s The Perks of Being a Wallflower is reminiscent of many other works of young adult, realistic fiction: a troubled, socially-awkward boy who has experienced a series of unfortunate events over the course of his life starts high school and eventually breaks out of his shell.

By Rebecca Hirsh

The SGA will hold two separate homecoming pep rallies during a double eighth period Oct. 13, due to the gym’s safety regulations.

By Elisa McCartin and Michelle Silver

Why does homecoming need to be this stressful? It’s only one night that comes around once a year. The point is to have fun and hang out with friends. But expectations make this event unnecessarily dramatic for the student body. Everyone wants to have a flawless night that fits the quintessential high school experience. Putting less pressure on having the perfect, seamless night would allow students to actually enjoy homecoming.