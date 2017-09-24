September 12 and 13: Field hockey defeats Damascus, rival BCC

Close Senior Maddy Russell drives the ball up the field, towards Viking attackers. After a shaky start, the Vikes dominated the Barons in a 3—1 win. Photo by Cameron Jones.

Fall, Sports

Damascus

The Field Hockey team (2—0) continued their good form with a 7–0 win against the Damascus Swarmin’ Hornets (1—1) Sept. 11.

The Vikes defense stayed solid, keeping a clean sheet for the second game in a row. Key players were Caroline Snyder, Briann O’Hara, and Maddy Russell, who all had well rounded performances, allowing the Vikes to dominate the Swarmin’ Hornets.

BCC

The Field Hockey team (3—0) triumphed 3—1 over the rival BCC Barons (1—2) Sept. 13, shutting down the Barons with dominant defense and strong team play.

The Barons got off to a hot start in the first half, but the game calmed down and the Vikings began to dominate as the half went on. Senior attacker Clare Cuniff continued her high-scoring season with two goals. Senior Midfielder Zara Memon added a goal of her own, allowing the Vikes to secure the win.

“The team played really well over all,” Senior Captain Claire Hisle said. “BCC came out very strong in the first half but everyone really stepped up and gave it their all. We have a very strong team.”

The Vikes are confident for the rest of the season after a good start and a big win over their rival. Although they want to act confident, the team wants to take the season game by game and not get cocky.

“Right now we are feeling good about our season but are trying to keep a level head,” Memon said. “We still have some very important contests coming up, and we need to continue to prepare for those.”