Students show pride, attend LGBTQ+ parade and march

Filed under National, News

A sea of rainbow flooded the streets of D.C. as thousands attended the Capital Pride Parade June 10 and the Equality March for Unity and Pride June 11 in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

During the month of June, Pride Month, activists across the nation hold pride parades to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community each year. There were about 100 supporting pride parades across the country this past weekend.

In addition to this year’s Capital Pride Parade, protesters demonstrated in a new civil rights march–the Equity March for Unity and Pride–to denounce the current political administration’s views on LGBTQ+ rights. Protesters marched around the White House carrying signs and chanting for equality.

Many students attended the events, dressing in bright colors and carrying signs to show their support.

“It’s something that I did last year with my friends, and I had such a great experience seeing people of all different backgrounds come together,” Whitman Pride Alliance co-president Rachel Zeidenberg said. “I went again to show my support for the community, and it’s a really fun celebration.”

The event also welcomed students who don’t identify as LGBTQ+ but wanted to show alliance with the cause.

“The march really brought people together and made the LGBTQ[+] community feel welcomed,” junior Katia Goldberg said.

Students said the strong Whitman turnout at the event excited many who identify as LGBTQ+ because it signified the welcoming community around them.

“We haven’t had any events or fundraisers at our school, although we do have an awesome SGA, supporting or advocating for [LGBTQ+],” sophomore Ari Goodfriend said. “I went with six other Whitman kids and saw many others, which tells me that the kids in our school are fully on board with the [LGBTQ+] progression.”

Whitman’s Pride Alliance got involved by holding an event June 2 to tie dye shirts for the demonstrations. Next year, the Pride Alliance plans to be more active by assisting a new LGBTQ+ charity each month, Zeidenberg said.

The Capital Pride Parade fostered a very positive environment, and everyone genuinely wanted to be there, Goodfriend said. Participants showcased their individuality at the Parade and March, allowing everyone to feel comfortable in their own skin, he said.

“The march allowed individuals who may not feel comfortable outwardly expressing their gayness to have one day where they can just be themselves,” Goodfriend said. “One day when they know they are amongst so many others just like them. I myself even felt like I could let my freak flag fly more.”