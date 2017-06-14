Junior bakes his own artisan bread

By Matt Proestel

Representatives of reality personality Ryan Seacrest invited junior Clara Ryan and her mother, Rana Sawaya Ryan, onto Seacrest’s show to discuss their art exhibit fundraiser for scoliosis patients, which lasted from April 22 to July 8.

By Elea Levin

The rising senior class kicked off the upcoming year with a senior night tailgate celebration in the parking lot June 6. SGA members treated juniors in attendance—decked out in Whitman gear and face paint—to refreshments, lawn games and photo opportunities.

By Maddy Frank

During his 2014 campaign, Governor Larry Hogan promised to make Maryland more business friendly. To fulfill this promise, he has been easing enforcement of environmental regulations on businesses. In fact, prosecutions against businesses that break Maryland environmental laws are at a 20-year low, according to the Baltimore Sun.

By Naren Roy

Unknown thieves have stolen cash and personal items from parked cars in the Whitman community over the last several weeks, coinciding with a 39 percent increase in the number of stolen vehicles in Montgomery County since last year, according to a May 19 article in Bethesda Magazine.

By Shehrez Chaudhri

With students from around 50 countries and all corners of the world, Whitman is home to students with a wide array of nationalities. Maroni helps ensure that these international students feel included in the Whitman community and encourages them to express their unique cultures and traditions while living in the U.S.

By Elyssa Seltzer

Montgomery College in Rockville offers an extensive array of college courses for high school students during the school day and in the evening. Students often opt to enroll so they can take classes Whitman doesn’t offer or earn college credits before graduating.

By Elyssa Seltzer

You’re scrolling through Facebook when you notice an article about a proposed new policy on a controversial issue. Concerned, you want to contact your representative to voice your opposition to the measure. With Facebook’s newest feature, you effortlessly can.

By Brooke McLeod

Nerves set in and questions flooded her mind as she slipped into her medical scrubs for the first time. But as sophomore Kalia Dell reached the operating table and watched a surgeon delicately slice open a patient’s heart, her anxiety transformed into confidence.

By Shehrez Chaudhri

As students finished voting for the Student Member of the Board, they waited in suspense before the county made results public. After a few hours, Sherwood High School junior Matt Post announced on Instagram that he had won the race to be the 40th SMOB April 27.

By Mira Dwyer

Senior Tomás Castro self-produced a senior photo magazine to reflect on the class of 2017’s final year, which he distributed free of charge at graduation rehearsal May 26.