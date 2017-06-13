Westbard development: inside look
You’re scrolling through Facebook when you notice an article about a proposed new policy on a controversial issue. Concerned, you want to contact your representative to voice your opposition to the measure. With Facebook’s newest feature, you effortlessly can.
June 13, 2017
Nerves set in and questions flooded her mind as she slipped into her medical scrubs for the first time. But as sophomore Kalia Dell reached the operating table and watched a surgeon delicately slice open a patient’s heart, her anxiety transformed into confidence.
June 13, 2017
June 13, 2017
As students finished voting for the Student Member of the Board, they waited in suspense before the county made results public. After a few hours, Sherwood High School junior Matt Post announced on Instagram that he had won the race to be the 40th SMOB April 27.
June 13, 2017
By Mira Dwyer
Senior Tomás Castro self-produced a senior photo magazine to reflect on the class of 2017’s final year, which he distributed free of charge at graduation rehearsal May 26.
June 12, 2017
1. Two Northwest High School seniors were shot dead June 5, the day before their school...
June 12, 2017
By Anna Gray
Founded by Whitman alumna Isabel Taswell and juniors Zoe Taswell and Gaby Svec, honey b. cakery debuted May 31 at Crossroads Farmers Market in Takoma Park. The bakery offers honey-themed pastries such as sea salt caramels and flavored cakes.
June 12, 2017
June 9, 2017
By Ivy Xun
I had difficulty with communication, he said. I was anti-social, he said. I needed ESOL, he said. As a result of what he perceived to be a personality problem, I was told I needed to change. But at five years old, I was just trying to be myself. I hated group discussions, shuddered at the thought of small talk and preferred solidarity over social interaction—a textbook case of introversion.
June 9, 2017
Whitman and Walter Johnson’s joint ultimate frisbee team finished sixth in the Maryland State Championship despite fighting hard to stay in contention.
June 8, 2017
The f35’s, a rock band led by sophomore Matei Fawzy, competed in the annual Moco’s Got Talent competition at The Fillmore Silver Spring May 21.
June 7, 2017
By Maddy Frank
The further I get in my educational career, the more I learn the importance of what I’ve deemed to be the golden rule of school assignments: follow the rubric.
June 7, 2017
