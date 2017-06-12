Weekly news roundup: June 4-11

1. Two Northwest High School seniors were shot dead June 5, the day before their schoolâ€™s graduation. Read moreÂ here.Â

2. A Bethesda was man stabbed after getting into a car that he thought was an Uber. Read more here.Â

3. Senior lunch passes are now available to rising seniors! Seniors who want to leave for lunch can pick up forms in the main office.

4. Zac Brown Band is performing July 16 at Jiffy Lube live. Donâ€™t miss out!

5. Uber and Lyft will increase their prices to BWI airport. Read more here.Â

6. Calling all pizza lovers: Pieology, a fast-casual pizza chain, is opening in downtown Bethesda. Read more here.

7. The D.C. area may experience a heatwave this week, so stay cool! Read more here.Â