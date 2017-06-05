International club hosts third annual soccer tournament

Close Players rush towards the goal, attempting to further their team at the international club's third annual soccer tournament May 26. Photo courtesy Eduardo Monteiro and Laura Klemola. Players rush towards the goal, attempting to further their team at the international club's third annual soccer tournament May 26. Photo courtesy Eduardo Monteiro and Laura Klemola.

The International Club held its third annual soccer tournament May 26. The event was organized to encourage unity among students of all ethnicities through inclusive yet competitive games.

The club raised almost $300 at the event, and after covering the costs of the tournament, were left with a profit of $125 to hold future events.

70 players organized into Six teams registered to compete in the tournament. The teams played six games in a bracket style, and members of International Club served as referees.

After the first few elimination rounds, team “UFC” faced off with team “Eagles” for the championship.“UFC” won first place, earning 24 cupcakes as a reward.

The event was open to all grades as well as both International Club members and non-members.

“You had people from all different races,” international club member Emilio Giacoman said. “I think sporting events are a good way to unite the whole community at Whitman.”

To run for an administrative position in International Club, members must complete a project related to the club’s mission, which is to promote friendship and equality among international groups. Sophomore Inaki Ibarra Navarro decided to direct the event as his project.

“As a foreigner, when you come to the States, especially when you’re coming from a country that isn’t very well known, you may feel like you’re alone,” Navarro said. “Events such as this one allow you to realize you aren’t. It proves that any two people can share common interests and form a friendship.”