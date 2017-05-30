Student body elects new SGA executive board

By Lily Friedman

Students elected junior Pablo Rothschild as SGA president, junior Elliot Kelly as vice president, sophomore Celia Shapiro and junior Emma Forde as secretaries and sophomore Alex Herrera as treasurer for the 2017-2018 school year. Voting took place on Google Forms April 26 after students watched candidate speeches April 25.

By Jessica Buxbaum

Administrators required all U.S. Government students to take the Government High School Assessment May 22. In previous years, administrators expected only honors and on-level Government (NSL) students to take the HSA the same year they took the course, while AP students who scored below a three on the AP exam took the HSA the following year.

By Lily Jacobson

This year’s graduation ceremony will not feature a keynote speaker, but seniors Andres Garcia, Anna McGuire, Alex Parsky and Mason Robinson will be delivering speeches during graduation at DAR Constitution Hall June 5.

By Rebecca Hirsh

In a meeting May 15, Ourisman Honda and the MCPS Department of Permitting Services (DPS) proposed renovations to add features to enhance the visual appeal of the trail and block out noise.

By Yiyang Zhang

Faint rays of green light pierce through the darkness from downstage as 13 performers...

By Elyse Lowet

The gymnastics team took third place at the county championship May 9 with a score of 146.6 points, narrowly edging out the B-CC Barons by just over one point to make the podium.

By Emma Sorkin

To ease some of the application-related stress, Whitman should add a course that teaches students how to write college application essays. This course would teach a writing style that English classes don’t currently cover and help even the playing field for students who can’t afford professional help.

By Charlotte Alden, Kyle Layman, and Sam Shiffman

...

By Hannah Feuer

Every student has their own learning style, and they shouldn’t be forced to conform to a fixed study method. A review packet can act as a valuable optional resource to be used for reference, but mandating that students complete all portions of a review packet for a grade is counterproductive.

By Rebecca Hirsh

Sarah Koenig and Julie Snyder, producers of 'Serial,' an investigative journalism podcast, led a forum at Strathmore May 11 to discuss the show’s success and the importance of thorough and accurate journalism.

By Ariana Faghani

The boys lacrosse team (13–4) fell to the Churchill Bulldogs (13–1) 10–3, eliminating the Vikes from the playoffs and ending their season.

By Sabrina Martin

While scrolling through my Facebook feed last month, I encountered several videos of a clean-shaven Ashton Kutcher seated before a row of politicians. Intrigued at seeing the actor in such a serious setting, I watched as Kutcher delivered an impassioned testimony to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee about combatting human trafficking with technology.