Senior Destinations 2017

By Ivy Xun

Sitting in kindergarten class on a patch of brightly colored carpet, I groaned at the predic...

By Cameron Jones

Whitman and Walter Johnson’s joint ultimate frisbee team finished sixth in the Maryland State Championship despite fighting hard to stay in contention.

By Jessica Buxbaum

The f35’s, a rock band led by sophomore Matei Fawzy, competed in the annual Moco’s Got Talent competition at The Fillmore Silver Spring May 21.

By Maddy Frank

The further I get in my educational career, the more I learn the importance of what I’ve deemed to be the golden rule of school assignments: follow the rubric.

By Eva Liles

Whitman parent Douglas Hallward-Driemeier, a lawyer who argued in favor of same-sex marriage before the Supreme Court, visited Whitman to speak about his experiences May 19.

By Jessie Solomon

May 20 marked Whitman’s first ever Color Rush to benefit local homeless shelters. Whitman also hosted other charity runs this spring, including Hope for Henry’s Mother’s Day 5K.

By Ella Atsavapranee

It’s not just a perceived or manufactured problem. Statistically speaking, Asian Americans are underrepresented on the small screen: only one percent of leading roles go to Asians, despite Asian Americans making up five percent of the U.S. population, according to a 2015 report by the USC Annenberg School.

By Chris Atkinson

Two weeks after the end of the high school season, junior John Luke Iglesias received a text from John Ferguson, the Damascus High School head wrestling coach. It was an offer to compete for Ferguson’s team at the National High School Coaches Association’s national dual championships.

By Ariana Faghani

The International Club held its third annual soccer tournament May 26. The event was organized to encourage unity among students of all ethnicities through inclusive yet competitive games.

By Thomas Mande

The fidget spinner is the latest and most popular addition to a growing fidget toy industry, which also includes fidget cubes and thinking putty. The toys’ rise in popularity has sparked controversy over claims from marketers that the toys provide a solution to attention deficit disorders, such as Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), and Autism.

By Katherine Sylvester

Marvel comics, flannel, the Beatles. Some things, old as they are, never go out of style. But one essential element of humanity that’s remained relevant for thousands of years seems to be slowly dying: handwriting.