Boys Tennis Ties for First in County Championships

The Vikes fought to tie a talented Wootton squad who they fell to in the regular season. Photo courtesy of Alex Chen





Filed under Sports, Spring

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Views: 42

The boys tennis team (11–1) tied the Wootton Patriots (12–0) for first place in the county championships on May 15. The meet was a hard fought competition in which the two favored teams tied with 23 points.

The meet is composed of a tournament style bracket in which each school in the county gets a spot. Bracket play began on May 8th, and the final day of counties on May 15th consisted of only Whitman, Wootton, and Churchill.

The Vikes played well, winning four of their seven draws as a team. Wins in singles came from Senior Jack Welch, Junior Andrew Leung, and Freshman Zach Rosen. Additionally, the boys doubles team of Sophomore Kevan Nathani and Freshman Leo Esztergomi came back to win in three sets against Wootton after dropping the first.

Sophomore Evin McDonald, a top 50 ranked player in the nation and the team’s best singles player suffered a tough loss to top 25 player Joseph Brailovsky in three sets. McDonald had suffered a wrist injury earlier in the week and was forced to play through it.

“He was forced to hit a backhand slice during the county finals, however he did still get a set off of Joseph,” Leung said. “He is recovering now and just won the regional semifinals, so I don’t believe his injury has affected his play that much.”

As the meet came down to the wire, it was clear that either the Vikes or the Patriots would take the meet. The outcome of the contest was confirmed after Churchill defeated Wootton in doubles, sealing the meet as a tie.

The team is happy with how they performed, in the meet and throughout the season. They are looking forward to next season, and look to continue their success, which has been dominant over the past several years.

“Overall, the team stayed positive throughout the meet,” Nathani said. “We lost to Wootton in the regular season so to be able to win against some of their players made us feel proud of our season and how hard we had worked to win.”

Although the team’s season is over, many of the players will compete as individuals in the state championships starting on May 16. Welch and Leung look to win the doubles state championship once again, and make it two in a row.