Girls Lacrosse Falls to Churchill, Eliminated from Playoffs

Defender Morgan Freund races down the field and heads to goal. The Vikes lost a nail biter to the Churchill Bulldogs in the regional semi final. Photo by Olivia Matthews





The girls lacrosse team (12–3) fell to the Churchill Bulldogs (11–4) in a devastating 6–7 overtime loss Monday night, ending the season for the team.

The squad got off to a slow start, allowing the Bulldogs three goals in the first five minutes. Midfielder Emily Schweitzer sparked a comeback for the Vikes, scoring with 17 minutes remaining in the first half, and defender Morgan Freund scored shortly after to lower the deficit to one.

“To bounce back, defense made sure to stay marked up on cutters, and we got the draws so we would have opportunities on attack,” midfielder Julia Curran said.

The team took its first lead of the game with just under 12 minutes left in the second half, but the Bulldogs fought back and tied it before the end of regulation. The Vikes felt confident heading into overtime.

“We knew that the start of overtime was essentially the start of a new game,” Curran said. “We were hyped up and our intensity was really high.”

Thirty seconds into overtime, attacker Rae Harrison found the back of the net to potentially win the game for the Vikes. But, the Bulldogs’ coach requested a stick check, and the goal was overturned because Harrison’s pocket was too deep.

The Bulldogs took advantage of the next possession and scored off of a cut in front of the net, resulting in the end of the Vikes’ playoff run.

“As you can imagine, we were all very disappointed and upset,” Curran said. “There were a lot of tears, but in the huddle after the game, we reflected on the triumph of our season and what we had accomplished as a whole.”

The team defeated Sherwood and Churchill in the regular season, two of the top teams in the league.

“We lost in playoffs, that’s sometimes how it goes, but overall this has been my best year on the team since freshman year, so I think it’s gone really well,” attacker Clare Cunnif said. “We had an amazing season in the end.”