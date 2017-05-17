Girls softball falls to Churchill, anticipates next season

In a heartbreaking 8‒1 loss, the girls softball team (3‒14) lost to the Churchill Bulldogs (9‒7) Monday, concluding their season. After three hard fought innings, the Vikes’ game was called on Friday due to heavy amounts of rain and continued on Monday.

Throughout the game, the team had outstanding baserunning and a composed fielding. Notably on the offensive end, first baseman Katie Eichhorn hit a double in the top of the sixth inning, scoring pitcher Arielle Klein. However, the Bulldogs were a disciplined batting team, which made it difficult to get them out.

As the Vikes’ season comes to a close, Coach Anne Marie O’Donoghue is hopeful for improvement and looks to apply the learning experience to next year.

“The team was very young, so this was a learning season,” O’Donoghue said. “And having them come back next year is gonna be really exciting.”

Despite the team’s youth, Monday’s game was the final game for three seniors’ careers. Center fielder Lauren Evoy said saying goodbye to the family aspect of the team made the loss that much more difficult.

The Vikes are anticipating next season and Evoy hopes the squad will continue to stay one big team in their upcoming years.

“I hope that they keep in mind how important it is to stick together as a team,” Evoy said. “You really can’t have people going at it themselves.”