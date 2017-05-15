Boys Lacrosse Shuts Out Rival BCC and Advances in Playoffs
The boys lacrosse team (12–4) crushed the BCC Barons (7–6) with a score of 10–0, advancing them to the third round of playoffs.
The Vikes jumped out to an early lead, with two goals scored by midfielder Douglas Bruchalski, who had a total of four goals this game. Midfielders Owen Roegge, Matt Anderson, and Chris Cahill contributed to the win, each adding two goals.
Tensions ran high late in the third quarter, with multiple hard hits leading to sidelines being partially emptied. No players were ejected, but several penalties were doled out as a result.
While Whitman was a “man up”, the team scored two unassisted goals and goalie Jackson Parker had 11 saves in the Vikes’ shutout of the Barons.
The squad plans on continuing to be aggressive on the offensive platform in their upcoming game against top-seeded Churchill.
“We hope to finally beat Churchill, we can do that by working together and playing our game with speed,” Bruchalski said. “We are looking for a hard fought game between two teams.”
The Vikes face off on the road against the Churchill Bulldogs on Monday at 7:15. p.m.
