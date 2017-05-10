Coed volleyball falls to Wootton in second round of playoffs

By Matthew van Bastelaer

Coed volleyball The coed volleyball team (7–6) lost to the top-seeded Wootten Patriots Tuesday, narrowly losing in straight sets to end their season. The Vikes squandered no set by more than six points, losing 25–23, 25–19, and 25–19. Junior Jack Farren and Senior Maddie McGill led the squad, while junior Jared Lesley and senior Julia Eisenberg put in key minutes off substitutions for the Vikes. “Wotton is overall a stronger team,” defensive specialist Maddie London said. “They have an incredible defense that helps them pick up scrappy balls that we struggle with.” Senior Andrew Constable, also a defensive specialist, reflected positively on the team’s season, despite the tough loss. “I’m extremely proud of our team,” Constable said. “ While we certainly would’ve liked to have won today, I’m sure not one of us can be disappointed with how the season played out.” The loss also concluded coach Jacob East’s first year coaching the team. “It was a learning experience, but I think that by the end we pulled it all together,” East said. “The beginning of the season was a little rough. Figuring out positions, figuring out players’ particular skill sets and what they excel at was a challenge but, overall, it was great squad.”

By Elisa McCartin

Between AP, the SAT, the ACT and a variety of SAT Subject tests, my junior year has been packed with an alphabet soup of standardized tests. While fitting all these tests has made my life difficult, including all these scores has become an important component of college applications.

By Lily Jacobson

Gaithersburg Councilmember Ryan Spiegel requested a briefing with superintendent Jack Smith April 12 about the current MCPS Holocaust curriculum.

By Amy Nankin, Sam Shiffman, Daniel Weber, and Kyle Layman

Coed volleyball The coed volleyball team (6–4) ended their regular season with a 3–2 loss to the Rockville Rams. The game went on for five sets, bouncing back and forth between the Rams and the Vikes. Unfortunately, the Vikings fell victim to the Rams’ powerful serves and firm returns. Playoffs begin Thursday at 5:30 p.m. against the Gaithersburg Trojans at Gaithersburg. Boys volleyball The boys volleyball team (3–8) closed out their 2017 season with a 3–0 loss to the Rockville Rams Monday. The team put up a hard fight against the Rams, ending many of their sets in close scores, but they were unable to secure a win. The team failed to qualify for the 16 team playoff. Boys tennis The boys tennis team (9–1) dominated the Quince Orchard Cougars Monday, winning 7–0 and capturing their eighth sweep of the season. Before Monday’s contest, the match against the Cougars had been rescheduled multiple times due to rain. The Vikes continued their dominant season behind contributions from all members of the team. The team’s next game is Wednesday away against the Paint Branch Panthers at 3:30 p.m. Boys lacrosse The boys lacrosse team took down the Blair Blazers 11–1 Monday. Full story to come. Softball The softball team lost to the Blake Bengals Monday. Full story to come.

By Valerie Akinyoyenu

From a pool of over 70 nominated students, Whitman senior Alistair Coleman and MCPS SMOB and B-CC senior Eric Guerci were selected as two of 12 recipients of Bethesda Magazine’s Extraordinary Teen Award.

By Carmen Molina

Almost every student has felt the grip of absolute panic at the beginning of the year when they look at the board and realize they can’t remember how to do fractions.

By Emma Sorkin

Women have made incredible strides in their respective communities, ranging from Hillary Clinton’s historic presidential campaign to Becca Longo, the first woman to earn an NCAA football scholarship.

By Aaron Titlebaum

From the forests of rural Maryland to the forests of the French Alps, up and coming artist Maggie Rogers enchants her listeners with a blend of folk and pop music on her most recent recording.

By Joey Squeri, Sam Shiffman, Ben Levin, and Kyle Layman

Girls lacrosse The girls lacrosse team (8–1) thrashed the Walter Johnson Wildcats 14–6 on Thursday, extending their winning streak to seven games. Led by star attacker Gaby Svec, the squad produced another dominant offensive performance. The offense has been effective all season long, scoring 13 goals or more in six of the nine games. Goalie Clare Hisle has not missed a beat either, as she has not allowed more than seven goals in the last seven games. With three games to go in the season, the Vikes sit atop the division with a 5–0 record and in control of their own destiny for the number one seed. The Vikes next play Saturday at 7:00 p.m. away against the Urbana Hawks. Boys tennis The boys tennis team (8–1) obliterated to the Northwest Jaguars Thursday 7–0, getting their sixth sweep of the season. First and second singles players Evin McDonald and Jack Welch didn’t participate in the match as the Jaguars entered the game as huge underdogs. Every player that did play dominated their matchup, propelling the team to another dominant win. The team’s next game is Friday at home against the Walter Johnson Wildcats at 3:30 p.m. Baseball The baseball team (6–4) dropped a second consecutive game in a nail-biting 5–4 loss to the Blair Blazers. Following four lead changes earlier in the game, the Vikes were trailing 5–3 at the top of the sixth, but could only muster one run in the final two innings. First baseman Noah Clement registered three hits with two RBI’s, giving the Vikings an 8–6 hitting advantage over the Blazers. It was an especially tough loss for the team, as the Blazers have knocked the Vikes out of the playoffs in the previous two seasons. The team returns home after three road games to face the Northwood Gladiators on Friday at 3:45 p.m. Softball The softball team (1–9) was ousted by the Blair Blazers 12–1 on Thursday. While the Vikes had a stellar defensive showing, they were unable to get anything going on offense until the 5th inning, and by then it was too late. The team's next game is Saturday at the Quince Orchard Cougars at 4:00 p.m.

By Sam Shiffman and Daniel Weber

Boys tennis The boys tennis team (6–1) fell to the Wootton Patriots Wednesday 5–2, losing their first game of the season. Both squads entered the game undefeated and as the two top teams in the county. Singles player Andrew Leung, first doubles team Leo Esztergomi and Kevan Nathani all won. Singles players Evin Mcdonald and Jack Welch both lost their matches for the first time this year. The team’s next game is Thursday at home against the Northwest Jaguars at 3:30 p.m. Boys lacrosse The boys lacrosse team (5–2) defeated the Walter Johnson Wildcats 10–9 on Wednesday night. Full story to come.

By Joey Squeri

Girls lacrosse The girls lacrosse team (7–1) thrashed the crosstown rival B-CC Barons 18–5 in a one-sided matchup. The Vikes stormed out of the gate, and found themselves up by 10 goals in the first half. In the second half, the squad was able to get every player in the game while still maintaining their huge lead. The squad is now 4–0 in their division, maintaining a one and a half game lead on Churchill. The Vikes next play at home versus the Walter Johnson Wildcats at 7:00 p.m.

By Joey Squeri, Ben Levin, and Daniel Weber

Girls lacrosse The girls lacrosse team (6–1) added to their four game winning streak, doubling up the Quince Orchard Cougars 14–7 on Friday. The game was a two-day affair, with rain suspending play the first day with the Vikes comfortably ahead. The squad was outscored on the second day, but won the game nonetheless. The Vikes next play Tuesday away against the archrival B-CC Barons at 7:00 p.m. Baseball The baseball team (7–2) tallied their fifth consecutive win after trampling the Churchill Bulldogs 10–5 on Thursday. The Vikes exploded for a season-high 16 hits, while scoring four runs in multiple innings. 10 different Vikings registered hits, lead by first baseman Noah Clement who had three hits for four RBI’s. The Vikes play away Friday against the Sherwood Warriors at 3:45. Boys lacrosse The boys lacrosse team (4–2) fell to the Quince Orchard Cougars 6–4 Friday in a two-day contest due to rain. The team plays at Walter Johnson on Wednesday to take on the Wildcats at 7:15 p.m.