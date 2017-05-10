Coed volleyball falls to Wootton in second round of playoffs
The coed volleyball team (7–6) lost to the top-seeded Wootten Patriots Tuesday, narrowly losing in straight sets to end their season.
The Vikes squandered no set by more than six points, losing 25–23, 25–19, and 25–19. Junior Jack Farren and Senior Maddie McGill led the squad, while junior Jared Lesley and senior Julia Eisenberg put in key minutes off substitutions for the Vikes.
“Wotton is overall a stronger team,” defensive specialist Maddie London said. “They have an incredible defense that helps them pick up scrappy balls that we struggle with.”
Senior Andrew Constable, also a defensive specialist, reflected positively on the team’s season, despite the tough loss.
“I’m extremely proud of our team,” Constable said. “ While we certainly would’ve liked to have won today, I’m sure not one of us can be disappointed with how the season played out.”
The loss also concluded coach Jacob East’s first year coaching the team.
“It was a learning experience, but I think that by the end we pulled it all together,” East said. “The beginning of the season was a little rough. Figuring out positions, figuring out players’ particular skill sets and what they excel at was a challenge but, overall, it was great squad.”
