April 26 Sports Recap

Boys tennis loses first game of the season to Wootton; boys lacrosse hangs on to beat WJ by one

Sports, Spring

Boys tennis

The boys tennis team (6–1) fell to the Wootton Patriots Wednesday 5–2, losing their first game of the season.

Both squads entered the game undefeated and as the two top teams in the county. Singles player Andrew Leung, first doubles team Leo Esztergomi and Kevan Nathani all won. Singles players Evin Mcdonald and Jack Welch both lost their matches for the first time this year.

The team’s next game is Thursday at home against the Northwest Jaguars at 3:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

The boys lacrosse team (5–2) defeated the Walter Johnson Wildcats 10–9 on Wednesday night. Full story to come.