April 26 Sports Recap
Boys tennis loses first game of the season to Wootton; boys lacrosse hangs on to beat WJ by one
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Views: 22
Boys tennis
The boys tennis team (6–1) fell to the Wootton Patriots Wednesday 5–2, losing their first game of the season.
Both squads entered the game undefeated and as the two top teams in the county. Singles player Andrew Leung, first doubles team Leo Esztergomi and Kevan Nathani all won. Singles players Evin Mcdonald and Jack Welch both lost their matches for the first time this year.
The team’s next game is Thursday at home against the Northwest Jaguars at 3:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
The boys lacrosse team (5–2) defeated the Walter Johnson Wildcats 10–9 on Wednesday night. Full story to come.
Leave a Comment
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.