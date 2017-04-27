April 25 Sports Recap
Girls lacrosse jumps on B-CC early in victory
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Views: 4
Girls lacrosse
The girls lacrosse team (7–1) thrashed the crosstown rival B-CC Barons 18–5 in a one-sided matchup.
The Vikes stormed out of the gate, and found themselves up by 10 goals in the first half. In the second half, the squad was able to get every player in the game while still maintaining their huge lead. The squad is now 4–0 in their division, maintaining a one and a half game lead on Churchill.
The Vikes next play at home versus the Walter Johnson Wildcats at 7:00 p.m.
Leave a Comment
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.