April 25 Sports Recap

Girls lacrosse jumps on B-CC early in victory

Close Graphic by Charlotte Alden. Graphic by Charlotte Alden.





Filed under Sports, Spring

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Views: 4

Girls lacrosse

The girls lacrosse team (7–1) thrashed the crosstown rival B-CC Barons 18–5 in a one-sided matchup.

The Vikes stormed out of the gate, and found themselves up by 10 goals in the first half. In the second half, the squad was able to get every player in the game while still maintaining their huge lead. The squad is now 4–0 in their division, maintaining a one and a half game lead on Churchill.

The Vikes next play at home versus the Walter Johnson Wildcats at 7:00 p.m.