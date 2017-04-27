April 20 Sports Recap

Girls lacrosse adds to four game winning streak against QO; baseball's offense leads team to win over Churchill; boys lacrosse suffers tight loss to QO

The girls lacrosse team looks to push the ball out of the defensive zone in Thursday's game against QO. Photo by Annabelle Gordon.





Girls lacrosse

The girls lacrosse team (6–1) added to their four game winning streak, doubling up the Quince Orchard Cougars 14–7 on Friday.

The game was a two-day affair, with rain suspending play the first day with the Vikes comfortably ahead. The squad was outscored on the second day, but won the game nonetheless.

The Vikes next play Tuesday away against the archrival B-CC Barons at 7:00 p.m.

Baseball

The baseball team (7–2) tallied their fifth consecutive win after trampling the Churchill Bulldogs 10–5 on Thursday.

The Vikes exploded for a season-high 16 hits, while scoring four runs in multiple innings. 10 different Vikings registered hits, lead by first baseman Noah Clement who had three hits for four RBI’s.

The Vikes play away Friday against the Sherwood Warriors at 3:45.

Boys lacrosse

The boys lacrosse team (4–2) fell to the Quince Orchard Cougars 6–4 Friday in a two-day contest due to rain.

The team plays at Walter Johnson on Wednesday to take on the Wildcats at 7:15 p.m.