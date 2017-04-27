The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

  • The Shakespeare Club's performance of "Julius Caesar" will be on April 29 and 30 at 7:00 p.m. in the WAUD. Admission is $5.

  • Festival of the Arts is April 26 and 27 from 6-9 p.m.

  • Come to A234 on April 26 during lunch for a presentation on immigration and refugee settlement. Pizza will be served.

  • The media center will be closed before and during school April 26 for SMOB voting.

  • See Ms. Safran in B311 if you're interested in becoming Whitman's liaison to the Montgomery County Regional SGA.

  • Whitman Idol is April 25 at 7 p.m. in the auditorium. Admission is $5.

  • Anyone interested in auditioning as a speaker at graduation should come to A212 on April 27 after school.

  • Tickets for prom are being sold starting April 24 at $45 per person.

  • The Science Club will be hosting interactive discussions and presentations on April 25. Come to Room C326 after school.

  • Dogs will be visiting Whitman on April 21. Stop by the small gym during both lunch periods.

April 20 Sports Recap

Girls lacrosse adds to four game winning streak against QO; baseball's offense leads team to win over Churchill; boys lacrosse suffers tight loss to QO

The girls lacrosse team looks to push the ball out of the defensive zone in Thursday's game against QO. Photo by Annabelle Gordon.

By Joey Squeri, Ben Levin, and Daniel Weber
April 27, 2017
Girls lacrosse

The girls lacrosse team (6–1) added to their four game winning streak, doubling up the Quince Orchard Cougars 14–7 on Friday.

The game was a two-day affair, with rain suspending play the first day with the Vikes comfortably ahead. The squad was outscored on the second day, but won the game nonetheless.

The Vikes next play Tuesday away against the archrival B-CC Barons at 7:00 p.m.

Baseball

The baseball team (7–2) tallied their fifth consecutive win after trampling the Churchill Bulldogs 10–5 on Thursday.

The Vikes exploded for a season-high 16 hits, while scoring four runs in multiple innings. 10 different Vikings registered hits, lead by first baseman Noah Clement who had three hits for four RBI’s.

The Vikes play away Friday against the Sherwood Warriors at 3:45.

Boys lacrosse

The boys lacrosse team (4–2) fell to the Quince Orchard Cougars 6–4 Friday in a two-day contest due to rain.

The team plays at Walter Johnson on Wednesday to take on the Wildcats at 7:15 p.m.

