April 21 Sports Recap

Coed and boys volleyball crush Kennedy in straight sets; baseball loses tight game to Sherwood in extras; softball shutout by Sherwood

Close Catcher Patrick Cashmere receives a ball at the plate early on in the game. Photo courtesy of Whitman baseball. Catcher Patrick Cashmere receives a ball at the plate early on in the game. Photo courtesy of Whitman baseball.





Coed volleyball

The coed volleyball (5–4) team beat the Kennedy Cavaliers with a 3–0 victory Friday.

The team overtook the Cavaliers with powerful serves and good communication on the court.

The team travels to Damascus to take on the Damascus Hornets Monday at 7:15 p.m.

Boys volleyball

The boys volleyball team (2–7) broke their losing streak with a 3–0 blowout over the Kennedy Cavaliers Friday.

The Vikes focused on strong hitting and good communication on the court. These two key factors led the Vikes to power over the Cavaliers throughout the sets.

The Vikings go on the road take on the Damascus Hornets Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Baseball

The baseball team (8–3) fell to the Sherwood Warriors 5–4 in an extra inning thriller.

Pitcher Ezra Pine went six innings with six strikeouts, and pitcher Matt Trant pitched two scoreless innings in relief. Offensively, the team garnered 15 hits but could only muster four runs. Center fielder Eric Wayman collected four hits and an RBI.

The team lost on a walk off single by Sherwood, who came into the game ranked as one of the top teams in the county.

The team’s next game is away Thursday against the Blair Blazers at 7 p.m.

Softball

The softball team (1–8) to the Sherwood Warriors 10–0 on Monday.

The Warriors are the top team in the county and prevented the Vikes from gaining any momentum on offense or in the field.

The team’s next game is Thursday at Blair to against the Blazers at 3:45 p.m.