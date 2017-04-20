April 19 Sports Recap
Baseball cruises past RM in first shutout of the year; coed and boys volleyball both swept by Churchill; softball loses nail-biter to RM
Baseball
The baseball team (5–2) got back into the swing of things Wednesday after decimating the Richard Montgomery Rockets in a 12–0 shutout.
The Vikes opened strong with four runs in the first inning, and later exploded for six in the fourth inning, despite only having six hits in the contest.
Runs coming from eight different Vikings alongside a phenomenal outing for pitcher Nathan Haddon contributed to the team’s first shutout and highest scoring game of the season.
The Vikes play at the Churchill Bulldogs on Thursday at 3:45 p.m.
Boys volleyball
The boys volleyball team (1–7) was outplayed by the Churchill Bulldogs in a 3–0 blowout Wednesday.
Although all three sets ended in defeat, the Vikings put up a tough fight during the third set where they lost by a slim five point margin after being up for a majority of the set. The squad was led by players Colby Fong and Kyle Layman.
The Vikings take on the Kennedy Cavaliers at Kennedy Friday at 3:45 p.m.
Coed volleyball
The coed volleyball team (4–4) fell to the Churchill Bulldogs with a 3–0 defeat Wednesday.
The squad was outplayed by strong hitters and aggressive spikes served up by the Bulldogs. Although the Vikes put up a strong defense, they were unable to make a comeback to the Bulldogs efficient offense.
The Vikings take on the Kennedy Cavaliers at Kennedy Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Softball
The softball team (1–7) lost to the Richard Montgomery Rockets 21–20 in a pivotal matchup.
The team plays away on Friday against the Sherwood Warriors at 3:45 p.m.
