April 18 Sports Recap

Girls lacrosse hangs on 8–7 to knock off Churchill; boys lacrosse suffers first loss of season to Churchill; boys tennis stays hot after break in win over Blair

Sports, Spring

Girls lacrosse

The girls lacrosse team (5–1) edged the archival Churchill Bulldogs 8–7 Tuesday, avenging last year’s playoff loss.

The Vikes stormed out to a 5–1 lead early in the first half, but Churchill rattled off five unanswered goals to take a 6–5 lead just after the half. Rallying behind a goal by captain Eden Gray, the Vikes were able to find the back of the net three more times, then run out the clock for a victory. The win keeps the squad in first place in their division as well as an undefeated division record.

The Vikes next play Thursday at home against the Quince Orchard Cougars at 7:00 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

The boys lacrosse team (4–1) fell to the Churchill Bulldogs 11–4 Tuesday, suffering their first loss of the season.

Attacker Douglas Bruchalski scored two goals to lead the offense while goalie Jackson Parker had 14 saves.

The Vikings look to bounce back from the loss this Thursday when they travel to face the Quince Orchard Cougars at 7:00 p.m.

Boys tennis

The boys tennis team (7–0) annihilated the Blair Blazers 7–0 Tuesday for their seventh straight win and continuing their undefeated season.

Once again, the Vikes dominated their opponents and won every singles and doubles match for the fifth time this season. The Vikes have obliterated almost all their opponents this year and have only lost four matches in the entire season.

The team’s next game is Friday away against the Richard Montgomery Rockets at 3:30 p.m.