April 1 Sports Recap
Girls lacrosse dominates RM from opening whistle as seven different players score
Girls lacrosse
The girls lacrosse team (3–1) dominated the Richard Montgomery Rockets 16–3 Saturday, recording their second 16 goal game of the season.
Every player was able to appear in the game for the first time this year, with over seven different players scoring a goal. This game marked the first county match of the year, putting the Vikes on top of their division. The squad now enters a crucial three-game stretch against rival Wootton, and powerhouse teams Churchill and Quince Orchard.
The Vikes play the Wootton Patriots Tuesday at home at 7:00 p.m.
