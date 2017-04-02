Weekly news round-up: 4/2

Filed under National, News

This weekend was a little quieter on some levels than previous weeks. Nevertheless, here are some of the most important stories from the past week:

Financial disclosures show wealth of White House officials

The net worth of 180 Trump administration officials is $12 billion. The revelations were released Friday night by the White House. Among the wealthiest are Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, valued at $740 million, and Steve Bannon, valued as high as $53.8 million. Critics of the administration say that there is the potential for high numbers of conflicts of interests.

For more: http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-disclosures-idUSKBN173331

Flynn offers testimony in exchange for immunity

This week former National Security advisor Michael Flynn offered to testify to congressional investigations in exchange for immunity. Flynn left the White House earlier this year, after it became apparent he met with Russian officials. While asking for immunity is not an admission of guilt, it is certainly concerning for the administration, which has struggled to get out of the shadow of the Russia investigation.

For more: http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/30/politics/michael-flynn-immunity-testimony/index.html

Venezuelan court hands power back to legislature, uncertainty persists

Venezuela’s Supreme Court reversed a controversial ruling to strip the legislature of power this week. The original ruling was met with mass protests as opposition leaders called the move a coup. If the early ruling to strip the legislature held, it would have meant all three branches of government would be under the control of the ruling United Socialist Party.

For more: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/04/01/world/americas/venezuela-court-national-assembly.html?_r=0

North Carolina repeals and replaces controversial bill, opponents still protest

This week, North Carolina repealed and replaced HB2, its controversial so-called “bathroom bill,” which prevented transgender people from using the bathroom of the gender that person identifies as. The bill has cost the state around $4 billion in revenue as companies ditched plans to invest in the state and the NCAA pulled championships. While many supported the repeal, many LGBTQ activists groups are concerned the new bill is too similar to the old one, and does not provide protection for LGBTQ persons.

For more: http://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/hb2-repeal-north-carolina-legislature-votes-overturn-controversial-bathroom-bill-n740546

This Week in Trump’s Tweets: