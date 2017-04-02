March 31 Sports Recap
Coed volleyball's winning streak hits four in win over RM; boys volleyball's struggles continue in loss to RM
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Views: 26
Coed volleyball
The coed volleyball team (4–1) kept up their four game winning streak with a 3–0 blowout against the Richard Montgomery Rockets Friday.
The squad maintained a lead over the Rockets throughout the game with their strategic passes and fierce serves. The Vikings hope to continue their winning streak into next week while continuing to develop new plays and shift around positions.
The team takes on the Walter Johnson Wildcats at 5:30 p.m. at home.
Boys volleyball
The boys volleyball team (1–4) was outplayed by the Richard Montgomery Rockets in a 3–0 defeat Friday.
Though the team had solid blocks and sets, they were no match for the Rockets staunch passes and skillful hitters.
“We had issues with passing, due in part to their outside hitter and his strong kills,” senior Harrison Jacobs said. “However, we improved on hitting down on our kills, as our outside hitters did well to mostly avoid RM’s block attempts and instead aim for advantageous positions on the court.”
The Vikings hope to improve their passing skills and create more opportunities for strategic plays in games to come.
The squad takes on the Walter Johnson Wildcats at 7:15 p.m. at home.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.