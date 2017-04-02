March 30 Sports Recap

Baseball crushes Paint Branch in dominant fashion; softball's struggles continue in loss to Paint Branch; boys lacrosse stays hot with rout of RM

Close First baseman Noah Clement hit a double and a triple in the team's victory over Paint Branch. Photo courtesy of Whitman baseball. First baseman Noah Clement hit a double and a triple in the team's victory over Paint Branch. Photo courtesy of Whitman baseball.





Filed under Sports, Spring

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Views: 50

Baseball

The baseball team (3–2) decimated the Paint Branch Panthers 10–1 on Thursday, stringing together consecutive wins for the first time this season.

The Vikes allowed a season-low run total behind pitcher Ezra Pine, who dissected the Panthers for 12 strikeouts. The team dominated throughout the contest, scoring in five of seven innings. Outfielder Eric Wayman led the offense with four hits and three runs, and third baseman Jack Ryan had three hits and an RBI on the day.

The Vikings return home to face the Rockville Rams on Monday at 3:45 p.m.

Softball

The softball team (0–5) fell to the Paint Branch Panthers 12–2 on Thursday, as their defense let them down.

The team’s next game is Monday at home versus the Rockville Rams at 3:45 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

The boys lacrosse team (3–0) dominated the Richard Montgomery Rockets (3–1) last Thursday 12–4, extending their season-opening winning streak to three games.

Attacker Douglas Bruchalski and midfielder Owen Roegge led the offensive effort with multiple goals while goalie Jackson Parker once again held strong on defense, allowing only four goals for the third straight game.

The Vikings look to continue their hot streak next Monday when they travel to take on the 4–1 Wootton Patriots at 7:15 p.m.