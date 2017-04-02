The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

March 30 Sports Recap

Baseball crushes Paint Branch in dominant fashion; softball's struggles continue in loss to Paint Branch; boys lacrosse stays hot with rout of RM

First baseman Noah Clement hit a double and a triple in the team's victory over Paint Branch. Photo courtesy of Whitman baseball.

By Ben Levin, Kyle Layman, and Daniel Weber
April 2, 2017
Filed under Sports, Spring

Baseball

The baseball team (3–2) decimated the Paint Branch Panthers 10–1 on Thursday, stringing together consecutive wins for the first time this season.

The Vikes allowed a season-low run total behind pitcher Ezra Pine, who dissected the Panthers for 12 strikeouts. The team dominated throughout the contest, scoring in five of seven innings. Outfielder Eric Wayman led the offense with four hits and three runs, and third baseman Jack Ryan had three hits and an RBI on the day.

The Vikings return home to face the Rockville Rams on Monday at 3:45 p.m.

Softball

The softball team (0–5) fell to the Paint Branch Panthers 12–2 on Thursday, as their defense let them down.

The team’s next game is Monday at home versus the Rockville Rams at 3:45 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

The boys lacrosse team (3–0) dominated the Richard Montgomery Rockets (3–1) last Thursday 12–4, extending their season-opening winning streak to three games.

Attacker Douglas Bruchalski and midfielder Owen Roegge led the offensive effort with multiple goals while goalie Jackson Parker once again held strong on defense, allowing only four goals for the third straight game.

The Vikings look to continue their hot streak next Monday when they travel to take on the 4–1 Wootton Patriots at 7:15 p.m.

