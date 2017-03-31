March 29 Sports Recap
Boys lacrosse annihilates Sherwood with 12 goals; boys tennis collects second straight sweep against Poolesville; softball falls to WJ in closest game of season; coed volleyball sweeps B-CC; boys volleyball can't muster any offense in loss to B-CC
Boys lacrosse
The boys lacrosse team (2–0) steamrolled the Sherwood Warriors 12–4 Wednesday, continuing the team’s hot streak to start out the season.
Attackers Douglas Bruchalski and Garrett Wilcox along with midfielders Matt Anderson and Owen Roegge all scored multiple goals to lead the offense, while defenseman Chris Greenberg and goalie Jackson Parker had three forced turnovers and 13 saves respectively.
The team looks to ride their momentum when they return home to face the 3–0 Richard Montgomery Rockets Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
Boys tennis
The boys tennis team (3–0) crushed the Poolesville Falcons Wednesday 7–0 in their second straight sweep.
All singles and doubles players dominated their opponents, and shut out the Falcons. Once again, Evin Mcdonald didn’t play as he still was sick.
The team’s next game is Friday at home against the Paint Branch Panthers at 3:30 p.m.
Softball
The softball team (0–4) was outlasted by the Walter Johnson Wildcats 17–14 on Thursday.
Through most of the game the team had a strong showing, and tied the game up in the 7th, but the Wildcats were able to push out the score and seal the game in the final inning.
The team’s next game is Thursday at Paint Branch at 3:45 p.m.
Coed volleyball
The coed volleyball team (3–1) killed the B-CC Barons 3–0 on Wednesday. Full story to come.
Boys volleyball
The boys volleyball team (1–3) fell to the B-CC Barons 3–0 on Wednesday. Full story to come.
