March 29 Sports Recap

Boys lacrosse annihilates Sherwood with 12 goals; boys tennis collects second straight sweep against Poolesville; softball falls to WJ in closest game of season; coed volleyball sweeps B-CC; boys volleyball can't muster any offense in loss to B-CC

Close Graphic by Charlotte Alden. Graphic by Charlotte Alden.





Filed under Sports, Spring

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Views: 32

Boys lacrosse

The boys lacrosse team (2–0) steamrolled the Sherwood Warriors 12–4 Wednesday, continuing the team’s hot streak to start out the season.

Attackers Douglas Bruchalski and Garrett Wilcox along with midfielders Matt Anderson and Owen Roegge all scored multiple goals to lead the offense, while defenseman Chris Greenberg and goalie Jackson Parker had three forced turnovers and 13 saves respectively.

The team looks to ride their momentum when they return home to face the 3–0 Richard Montgomery Rockets Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

Boys tennis

The boys tennis team (3–0) crushed the Poolesville Falcons Wednesday 7–0 in their second straight sweep.

All singles and doubles players dominated their opponents, and shut out the Falcons. Once again, Evin Mcdonald didn’t play as he still was sick.

The team’s next game is Friday at home against the Paint Branch Panthers at 3:30 p.m.

Softball

The softball team (0–4) was outlasted by the Walter Johnson Wildcats 17–14 on Thursday.

Through most of the game the team had a strong showing, and tied the game up in the 7th, but the Wildcats were able to push out the score and seal the game in the final inning.

The team’s next game is Thursday at Paint Branch at 3:45 p.m.

Coed volleyball

The coed volleyball team (3–1) killed the B-CC Barons 3–0 on Wednesday. Full story to come.

Boys volleyball

The boys volleyball team (1–3) fell to the B-CC Barons 3–0 on Wednesday. Full story to come.