March 28 Sports Recap

By Joey Squeri

Girls lacrosse The girls lacrosse team (2–1) bounced back from Friday’s loss by outlasti...

By Ben Levin and Amy Nankin

Baseball The baseball team (2–2) defeated the Walter Johnson Wildcats Monday on a walk...

By Amy Nankin

Standing at 6’2’’ and weighing in at 220 pounds, junior John Luke Iglesias has led the varsity wrestling team (5-9) in pins and wins this winter season.

By Mary Dimitrov

As the Secret Service meticulously clears cars to enter the White House, they search for anything suspicious or out of the ordinary. One car inches up filled with wigs, bedazzled dresses and vests, jig shoes and sparkly bows — students of The Culkin School of Traditional Irish Dance are waved forward by the agents.

By Lily Friedman

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Governor Larry Hogan visited Carderock Springs Elementary School to read to a second-grade class March 23, where they were met by activists chanting and holding signs both for and against DeVos and Hogan’s education policies.

By Pearl Sun

There have been multiple anti-Semitic incidents throughout the county in the past month, including a bomb threat called into Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School in Rockville Feb. 27 and a hate crime March 2 at Winston Churchill High School.

By Anna Gray

The Whitman Education Foundation hosted their third annual Dedication to Education Celebration honoring seven teachers who continually excelled outside the classroom in student-centered activities and had been teaching for 20 or more years.

By Ben Levin, Sam Shiffman, and Kyle Layman

Baseball loses to rival B-CC with 7th inning collapse; boys tennis sweeps Sherwood; softball blown out by B-CC

By Joey Squeri

Girls lacrosse suffers largest defeat in two years against Holy Child

By Amy Nankin, Ben Levin, and Kyle Layman

Coed and boys volleyball sweep Springbrook for their first victories; baseball and softball suffer tough losses to Poolesville

By Carmen Molina

It’s no secret that Whitman is incredibly competitive; from academics, to extracurriculars, students strive to overachieve—and charity work is no exception.

By Emma Sorkin

47,000. That’s how many people died of opioid overdoses in 2014—the most deaths of any year on record, the Department of Health and Human Services reports.