March 28 Sports Recap
Girls lacrosse squeaks by Sherwood with thrilling one goal victory
Girls lacrosse
The girls lacrosse team (2–1) bounced back from Friday’s loss by outlasting the Sherwood Warriors 8–7 on Tuesday.
The squad fell to the Warriors 9–7 last season, but with the help of strong offensive outputs from low attacker Gaby Svec and forward Lindsey Schneider, they were able to avenge the loss.
The Vikes next play Friday at Richard Montgomery at 7 p.m.
