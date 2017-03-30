The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black & White

  • Donate your old sneakers outside the main office from now until April 22.

  • The 2017 talent show is this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students.

  • The deadline for contributions to the Senior Project is April 15. Go to B-212 during 5th period with any questions.

  • Seniors: Sign up for JostenRenaissance.com to order graduation announcements and accessories. Use code CBS349.

  • The media center is looking for poetry submissions during April. Stop by the media center for more info.

March 28 Sports Recap

Girls lacrosse squeaks by Sherwood with thrilling one goal victory

The+girls+lacrosse+team+pushes+the+ball+up+the+field+in+a+thrilling+8%E2%80%937+win+over+Sherwood.+Photo+by+Rachel+Hazan.
The girls lacrosse team pushes the ball up the field in a thrilling 8–7 win over Sherwood. Photo by Rachel Hazan.

The girls lacrosse team pushes the ball up the field in a thrilling 8–7 win over Sherwood. Photo by Rachel Hazan.

The girls lacrosse team pushes the ball up the field in a thrilling 8–7 win over Sherwood. Photo by Rachel Hazan.

By Joey Squeri
March 30, 2017
Filed under Sports, Spring

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Views: 28

Girls lacrosse

The girls lacrosse team (2–1) bounced back from Friday’s loss by outlasting the Sherwood Warriors 8–7 on Tuesday.

The squad fell to the Warriors 9–7 last season, but with the help of strong offensive outputs from low attacker Gaby Svec and forward Lindsey Schneider, they were able to avenge the loss.

The Vikes next play Friday at Richard Montgomery at 7 p.m.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
March 28 Sports Recap