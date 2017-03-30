The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black & White

March 27 Sports Recap

Baseball walks-off against WJ in comeback victory; coed volleyball outlasts Magruder in 5th set; boys volleyball falls to Magruder in straight sets

Pitcher and outfielder Justin Carboni pitches two perfect innings against WJ, and eventually brings in the game-winning run on a fielder's choice. Photo by Tomas Castro.

By Ben Levin and Amy Nankin
March 30, 2017
Baseball

The baseball team (2–2) defeated the Walter Johnson Wildcats Monday on a walk-off fielder’s choice by pithcer and outfielder Justin Carboni. Full story to come.

Coed volleyball

The coed volleyball team (2–1) beat the Magruder Colonels with a close 3–2 victory Monday.

After putting an emphasis on technique and communication on the court after a loss against Poolesville last week, the team saw a great improvement in these areas.

“We really clicked as a team,” junior Lucia Mitnik said. “Hitters really connected with the setters and the defense was strong throughout the whole game.”

Going forward the team is going to continue moving lineups around and doing drill work to improve skills, Mitnik said.

The Vikings take on the B-CC Barons at 5:30 p.m. away on Wednesday.

Boys volleyball

The boys volleyball team (1–2) lost to the Magruder Colonels 3–0 Monday. Full story to come.

March 27 Sports Recap