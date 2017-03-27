March 24 Sports Recap

Girls lacrosse suffers largest defeat in two years against Holy Child

Close Graphic by Charlotte Alden. Graphic by Charlotte Alden.





Filed under Sports, Spring

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Views: 28

Girls lacrosse

The girls lacrosse team (1–1) fell to the Holy Child Tigers 13–5 Friday, marking their largest defeat in almost two years.

The Tiger’s defense was able to hold the potent Viking offense to their lowest goal total since the 2014-2015 state semifinal game vs. Bel Air. Forward Eden Gray added to her goal total, but could not propel the Vike’s to victory.

The squad’s next game is Tuesday at home against Sherwood.