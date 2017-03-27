March 24 Sports Recap
Girls lacrosse suffers largest defeat in two years against Holy Child
Girls lacrosse
The girls lacrosse team (1–1) fell to the Holy Child Tigers 13–5 Friday, marking their largest defeat in almost two years.
The Tiger’s defense was able to hold the potent Viking offense to their lowest goal total since the 2014-2015 state semifinal game vs. Bel Air. Forward Eden Gray added to her goal total, but could not propel the Vike’s to victory.
The squad’s next game is Tuesday at home against Sherwood.
