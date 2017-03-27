The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

March 24 Sports Recap

Girls lacrosse suffers largest defeat in two years against Holy Child

Graphic by Charlotte Alden.

By Joey Squeri
March 27, 2017
Girls lacrosse

The girls lacrosse team (1–1) fell to the Holy Child Tigers 13–5 Friday, marking their largest defeat in almost two years.

The Tiger’s defense was able to hold the potent Viking offense to their lowest goal total since the 2014-2015 state semifinal game vs. Bel Air. Forward Eden Gray added to her goal total, but could not propel the Vike’s to victory.

The squad’s next game is Tuesday at home against Sherwood.

Leave a Comment

