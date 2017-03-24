The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black & White

  • Whitman Idol is being held on April 25. Auditions are March 23 and 24 after school in the Music Hall.

  • The media center is looking for poetry submissions during April. Stop by the media center for more info.

Winter sports slideshow

Photo by Tomas Castro
Forward Joey Squeri scores 2 of his game-high 20 points in a first-round playoff victory over Northwood.

March 24, 2017
Filed under Media, Showcase, Sports, Sports Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Views: 28

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
Winter sports slideshow