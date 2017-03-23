Spring has sprung
March 23, 2017
Whitman Idol is being held on April 25. Auditions are March 23 and 24 after school in the Music Hall.
The media center is looking for poetry submissions during April. Stop by the media center for more info.
By Ramsey
March 23
By Daniel Weber, Sam Shiffman, Ben Levin, Kyle Layman, and Amy Nankin
Boys lacrosse The boys lacrosse team (1â€“0) defeated the Springbrook Blue Devils 15â€...
March 23
By Elea Levin
Paddling furiously, Brandon Huff catapulted the football towards his teammate on th...
March 22
By Ramsey
March 22
Seven students huddled together against the cold evening air as they approached the entrance to the looming facade of the Montgomery County Circuit Court. After passing through metal detectors and taking an elevator up nine floors, they took their places in Courtroom 9B.
March 21
By Ben Levin, Joey Squeri, Daniel Weber, Sam Shiffman, Amy Nankin, and Kyle Layman
March 21
By Matthew Farr
Last week had a large variety of news. Here are some of the top stories that we saw:
March 20
The Whitman robotics team placed second in their first district competition in the gymnasium March 10â€“12, positioning them to qualify for the district championship.
March 20
After walking into the Kennedy Center, the audience members sit down, close their eyes and allow the soothing sounds of the orchestra to fill their ears. Opening their eyes, most may be expecting to see a poised group of professional musicians with decades of experience, but instead, they see high school students.
March 20
March 20
By Elea Levin
In addition to showcasing the communityâ€™s many different cultures, this yearâ€™s International Night included an underlying message about the importance of diversity and acceptance.
March 17
By Sam Shiffman
This year, both the JV and varsity girls basketball team have dominated opposing teams with these scores. Combined, theyâ€™ve won 21 games by more than 30 points, 27 by more than 20 and the JV team has not had one game decided by less than 10 points.
March 16
