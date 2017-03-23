March 21 Sports Recap

Boys lacrosse blows out Springbrook; boys tennis ekes out win against rival B-CC; baseball outlasts Seneca Valley with clutch triple; softball crushed by Seneca Valley; coed and boys volleyball swept by Poolesville

Close Infielder Laura May throws the ball across the diamond in the team's 17â€“4 loss against Seneca Valley. Photo by Jefferson Luo. Infielder Laura May throws the ball across the diamond in the team's 17â€“4 loss against Seneca Valley. Photo by Jefferson Luo.





Filed under Sports, Spring

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Views: 54

Boys lacrosse

The boys lacrosse team (1â€“0) defeated the Springbrook Blue Devils 15â€“4 in their opening game of the season Tuesday night.

The Vikes struggled with their shooting early on but improved as the game progressed, scoring 9 of their 15 goals in the second half.

The points were spread among multiple members of the team with five players scoring at least one goal.

The Vikings will look to build off of their conclusive victory when they travel to face the Sherwood Warriors next Wednesday at 7:15.

Boys tennis

The boys tennis team (1â€“0) scraped by the B-CC Barons Tuesday 4â€“3, behind a comeback win from singles player Leo Esztergomi.

With the game tied at three, Esztergomi lost the first set but came back to win next two, giving the Vikes the win. Besides Esztergomi, doubles teams Kevan Nathani and Mauricio Gottret and Ben Marks and Alex Chen won.

The teamâ€™s next game is Friday at home against the Clarksburg Coyotes at 3:30.

Baseball

The baseball team (1â€“0) stole the season opener 6â€“4 against the Seneca Valley Eagles on Tuesday.

After two scoreless innings, the Vikes had a monster third inning with four runs, highlighted by a two RBI triple by outfielder Justin Carboni.

Despite a strong game-tying effort by the Eagles in the fifth inning, the Vikings were able to pull away with a two out RBI triple by outfielder Eric Wayman.

The Vikes play at Poolesville against the Falcons on Thursday at 3:45.

Softball

The softball team (0â€“1) fell to the Seneca Valley Eagles 17â€“4 on Tuesday. Full story to come.

Coed volleyball

The coed volleyball team (0â€“1) lost to the Poolesville Falcons 3â€“0 on Tuesday. Full story to come.

Boys volleyball

The boys volleyball team (0â€“1) lost to the Poolseville Falcons 3â€“0 on Tuesday. Full story to come.