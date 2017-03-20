Robotics competition video recap
Whitman Idol is being held on April 25. Auditions are March 23 and 24 after school in the Music Hall.
The media center is looking for poetry submissions during April. Stop by the media center for more info.
By Maeve Trainor
March 20, 2017
By Matthew Farr
Last week had a large variety of news. Here are some of the top stories that we saw:
March 20
March 20
After walking into the Kennedy Center, the audience members sit down, close their eyes and allow the soothing sounds of the orchestra to fill their ears. Opening their eyes, most may be expecting to see a poised group of professional musicians with decades of experience, but instead, they see high school students.
March 20
March 20
By Elea Levin
In addition to showcasing the community’s many different cultures, this year’s International Night included an underlying message about the importance of diversity and acceptance.
March 17
By Sam Shiffman
This year, both the JV and varsity girls basketball team have dominated opposing teams with these scores. Combined, they’ve won 21 games by more than 30 points, 27 by more than 20 and the JV team has not had one game decided by less than 10 points.
March 16
By Joey Squeri
Last winter, three varsity sports made the county semifinals: boys basketball, girls basketball and bocce.
March 15
News is about covering and informing on the new or unusual, and recently an NBC reporter covered the most unusual thing indeed: Whitman students. Doing nothing.
March 14
Despite every middle school’s valiant efforts, cramming hundreds of pubescent kids into a building is an uncomfortable experience for everyone involved. Yet the most uncomfortable issue that emerges with the onset of puberty, is also the one least discussed: sexual harassment.
March 12
By Matthew Farr
This week there was a wide variety of interesting news from the US and around the world. Here are the top stories we saw from the past week:
March 12
By Aiden Lesley
For many people, music serves as an outlet, a way to tune out everyday distractions. Athletes, specifically, find comfort in tuning out while listening to music because the loss of distraction leads to an increase in focus. But without lyrics, music can lose its power to inspire, energize and intensify an athlete’s performance.
March 9
By Sam Shiffman
The girls basketball team (22–3) defeated the Eleanor Roosevelt Raiders 49–43 Thursday behind multiple clutch shots late in the game. They're advancing to the state finals for the second straight season.
March 9
