Girls Basketball states run in photos

By Elea Levin

In addition to showcasing the community’s many different cultures, this year’s International Night included an underlying message about the importance of diversity and acceptance.

By Sam Shiffman

This year, both the JV and varsity girls basketball team have dominated opposing teams with these scores. Combined, they’ve won 21 games by more than 30 points, 27 by more than 20 and the JV team has not had one game decided by less than 10 points.

By Joey Squeri

Last winter, three varsity sports made the county semifinals: boys basketball, girls basketball and bocce.

By Carmen Molina

News is about covering and informing on the new or unusual, and recently an NBC reporter covered the most unusual thing indeed: Whitman students. Doing nothing.

By Carmen Molina

Despite every middle school’s valiant efforts, cramming hundreds of pubescent kids into a building is an uncomfortable experience for everyone involved. Yet the most uncomfortable issue that emerges with the onset of puberty, is also the one least discussed: sexual harassment.

By Matthew Farr

This week there was a wide variety of interesting news from the US and around the world. Here are the top stories we saw from the past week:

By Aiden Lesley

For many people, music serves as an outlet, a way to tune out everyday distractions. Athletes, specifically, find comfort in tuning out while listening to music because the loss of distraction leads to an increase in focus. But without lyrics, music can lose its power to inspire, energize and intensify an athlete’s performance.

By Sam Shiffman

The girls basketball team (22–3) defeated the Eleanor Roosevelt Raiders 49–43 Thursday behind multiple clutch shots late in the game. They're advancing to the state finals for the second straight season.

By Julie Rosenstein

As recording time neared, the crowd quieted down, the contestants sat up on their stools, and Whitman drumline got into position.

By Camille Caldera

Feminism is a movement based on the fundamental equality of the sexes. Some women believe that abortion access is an essential aspect of equality; others believe that in an equal world, abortion would be obsolete. Above all—outside a few charged, isolating issues—both pro-life and pro-choice feminists are working toward gender equality.

By Matthew Farr

So some news happened this past week. Here are the top stories: