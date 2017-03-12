Weekly news round-up: March 12

Filed under National, News

This week there was a wide variety of interesting news from the US and around the world. Here are the top stories we saw from the past week:

South Korean President removed from office

South Korea’s Constitutional Court removed President Park Geun-hye from office this week on charges of inappropriate actions with the country’s large conglomerate corporations. The ruling sparked deadly protests between Park’s supporters and police. Park, South Korea’s first female president, had her powers stripped by parliament even though she denies any wrongdoing. The move comes during a time of increased tensions between South Korea and North Korea.

For more: http://www.reuters.com/article/us-southkorea-politics-idUSKBN16H066

GOP replacement for ACA quickly passes two committees as resistance mounts

This week the GOP unveiled its replacement for the Affordable Care Act and it passed the House Ways and Means and the Energy and Commerce committees. The act includes tax credits to buy insurance, but removes the individual mandate which imposes a tax penalty if people don’t sign up. The new act has gained powerful opponents, such as AARP, the American Medical Association and the American Hospital Association. Democrats say that the act will force millions off insurance and cost more and even some conservative Republicans are opposing the bill calling it nothing more than an “Obamacare lite.”

Fore more: http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/08/politics/house-health-care-markup/index.html

AG Sessions asks 46 federal attorneys to resign; Bharara of NYC refused and is fired

All 46 remaining federal attorneys who served under the Obama administration were removed this week, after Attorney General Jeff Sessions asked for their resignations. Sessions said the move was part of an effort for a uniform transition. The move is customary, as most politically appointed attorneys are removed, but the transition usually takes one or two years, not a few weeks. Most attorneys resigned, but Preet Bharara of New York refused and was fired by Sessions. Bharara, known for his aggressive investigations into Wall Street and politicians on both sides of the isle, had originally been asked to stay by the Trump administration. Career DOJ prosecutors will handle cases until new attorneys can be appointed.

For more:

http://fxn.ws/2lM1phv

More than “Marines United”; explict photo scandal spreads to multiple branches of the military

Four branches of the U.S. military are investigating an explicit photo scandal after a report that current and retired Marines in the Facebook group “Marines United” spread explicit photos of sweethearts and female servicemembers to the group. The photos were usually accompanied by derogatory comments about the women. The service members who shared the photos face disciplinary and potentially criminal charges for their actions.

For more: http://edition.cnn.com/2017/03/10/us/military-nude-photos-scandal/index.html

