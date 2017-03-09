Whitman advances to state finals after thrilling 49-43 win

For many people, music serves as an outlet, a way to tune out everyday distractions. Athletes, specifically, find comfort in tuning out while listening to music because the loss of distraction leads to an increase in focus. But without lyrics, music can lose its power to inspire, energize and intensify an athlete’s performance.
Feminism is a movement based on the fundamental equality of the sexes. Some women believe that abortion access is an essential aspect of equality; others believe that in an equal world, abortion would be obsolete. Above all—outside a few charged, isolating issues—both pro-life and pro-choice feminists are working toward gender equality.
In the second quarter of a Feb. 8 game against the Richard Montgomery Rockets, guard Abby Meyers took a shot—an unassuming two pointer—that would go down as one of the most memorable in Whitman basketball history.
The Board of Education (BOE) revised the 2017-2018 school year calendar Feb. 27 to shorten the professional days after first and third quarter from full days off to half days and reduce the total number of instructional days from 184 to 182.
