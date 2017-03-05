Weekly news round-up: 3/5

So some news happened this past week. Here are the top stories:

AG Jeff Sessions recuses himself from all campaign-related investigations after Russia ties exposed

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced this week that he would recuse himself from all investigations related to the Trump campaign. This comes after a report that Sessions met with the Russian ambassador twice, in contradiction to what he said under oath at his confirmation hearing. According to reports, Trump was unhappy that Sessions recused himself at all and said that he has full faith in him.

For more: https://www.washingtonpost.com/powerpost/top-gop-lawmaker-calls-on-sessions-to-recuse-himself-from-russia-investigation/2017/03/02/148c07ac-ff46-11e6-8ebe-6e0dbe4f2bca_story.html?utm_term=.bfb98f7249c5

GOP Affordable Care Act replacement leaked

Conservatives are criticizing a leaked replacement for the ACA, also known as Obamacare. The bill includes tax credits based on age, which conservatives claim makes the replacement nothing more than “Obamacare lite.” The bill also includes a plan to phase out former President Obama’s medicaid expansion. However, Republicans are divided over many other provisions for the healthcare bill. Democrats have criticized Republicans for continuing to write the bill in secrecy.

For more: http://www.politico.com/story/2017/03/house-obamacare-repeal-bill-what-does-it-say-235648

Pence used private email account and it was hacked: report

Mike Pence used a private email account for official business when he was the Governor of Indiana, according to a new report. It is unclear whether he violated any state laws. The account was apparently hacked by scammers at least once when he was governor. Pence’s office released a statement in response saying that the use of the account was normal and did not violate state laws. Critics have drawn parallels between this scandal and the scandal involving Hillary Clinton’s private email server, although Pence has said that the incidents have nothing in common.

For more: http://www.indystar.com/story/news/politics/2017/03/02/pence-used-personal-email-state-business—-and-hacked/98604904/

French Conservative party may drop Fillon after scandal

The French presidential election has taken a new turn as reports emerged that the French Republican party may drop Francois Fillon for their presidential bid. The news comes after damaging allegations were brought forward that Fillon made improper payments to his wife using public money. Fillon was one of the favorites in France’s May 7 election, but his support has since faltered to far-right Marine Le Pen and liberal Emmanuel Macron. More than 60 politicians have said they cannot support the one-time prime minister.

For more: http://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-39170382

China will oppose Taiwan independence: official

Premier Li Keqiang has said the China will resolutely oppose any bid for Taiwanese independence in remarks that kicked off the annual meeting of parliament. The announcement comes as tensions between the People’s Republic of China and Republic of China [Taiwan’s government] have escalated. China believes in the One-China policy, where Taiwan is considered a province of China. Premier Keqiang also said Beijing will continue using the “one country, two systems” model for Hong Kong, but is increasingly worried about an independence movement for the former British Colony.

For more: http://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-parliament-taiwan-idUSKBN16C00D

This week in Trump’s Tweets: