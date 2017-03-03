Swim and Dive coach receives two awards in last season
March 3, 2017
Filed under Sports
After concluding his final season, swim and dive coach Geoffrey Schaefer received both the MPSSAA award and the Alan Murray Sportsmanship award March 2.
The MPSSAA is awarded to the team as a whole and is distributed by the state of Maryland, while the Alan Murray Sportsman award is voted on by the other coaches in the state.
“I ended my career on a really high note,” Schaefer said. “To be recognized by your peers for being a true sportsman really sent it home.”
