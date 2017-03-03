Swim and Dive coach receives two awards in last season

By Ben Levin

After concluding his final season, swim and dive coach Geoffrey Schaefer received both...

By Sam Shiffman

Girls basketball shuts down RM with suffocating defense to advance to regional final.

By Ben Levin

Boys basketball The boys basketball team (17–5) advanced to the next round of th...

By Carmen Molina

While February at Whitman used to signify a whirlwind of SGA activities and fundraisers to raise money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, last week welcomed the first of four Charity Weeks replacing LLS month: Mental Health Awareness week.

By Joey Squeri

Eleven rowers from the crew team competed at the C.R.A.S.H.-B. Erg Sprints in Boston Feb. 12, where they showcased their speed against competitors from around the world.

By Sam Shiffman

Girls basketball The girls basketball team (19–3) defeated the B-CC Barons 60–44 i...

By Natachi Onwuamaegbu

It’s been a month since you were my First Lady. It’s been a month since your last speech on television, your last presidential photo-op, your last wave and smile into the crowds. It’s been a month since you’ve graced America with your presence and wisdom—and I miss it.

By Emma Sorkin

When sophomore Ben Katz steps onto the Whitman soccer field, he is sporting a black jersey, directing his team as the goalie. But when Katz steps onto the local park’s field, he plays another position: a volunteer at Montgomery Soccer Inc.’s (MSI) Special Olympics TOPSoccer program.

By Tiger Bjornlund

The BOE voted unanimously (8-0) Feb. 14 to approve the $2.52 billion operating budget proposed by Superintendent Jack Smith, according to an MCPS press release. The allocation marks an increase of $64.24 million from last year’s budget.

By Ben Levin

Boys basketball The boys basketball team (16–5) cruised past the Northwood Gladia...

By Maeve Trainor

By Matthew Farr

This week was a draining one for news in the U.S. and around the world. Here are some of the top stories: