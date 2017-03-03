The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

  • The blood drive is coming March 14. Anyone who is 16 years old or older and at least 110 pounds. Sign up by March 10.

  • The Wider Circle Club will be holding a raffle until March 7. Tickets are $1 and the prize is a $30 gift card of your choice.

  • Earn SSL hours at International Night on March 9. The sign up sheet is next to A333.

  • The library will close at 12 noon on March 3.

Swim and Dive coach receives two awards in last season

Swim and dive coach Geoffrey Schaefer received two awards March 2, capping a long career. Photo by Tomas Castro.

By Ben Levin
March 3, 2017
After concluding his final season, swim and dive coach Geoffrey Schaefer received both the MPSSAA award and the Alan Murray Sportsmanship award March 2.

The MPSSAA is awarded to the team as a whole and is distributed by the state of Maryland, while the Alan Murray Sportsman award is voted on by the other coaches in the state.

“I ended my career on a really high note,” Schaefer said. “To be recognized by your peers for being a true sportsman really sent it home.”

