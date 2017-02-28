Feb. 27 Sports Recap

Girls basketball eliminates rival B-CC with three-point shooting outburst

Girls basketball

The girls basketball team (19–3) defeated the B-CC Barons 60–44 in their first round of playoffs behind another dominant performance by guard Abby Meyers.

The Vikes struggled to defend the Barons’ perimeter shooting early on and the Barons took an early lead in the first quarter. However, the Vikes were able to tie the game by the end of the first and outscored the Barons 35–18 in the second and third quarter.

Abby Meyers sparked the squad’s run in the second and third quarter, hitting multiple three-pointers and hitting multiple contested shots. Abby Meyers finished with 33 points in the game with five three-pointers and went 8–9 from the free-throw line.

The team’s next game is the sectional final of the playoffs on Wednesday against the Richard Montgomery Rockets at home.