Battle of the Bands video recap
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Views: 61
'The Crucible' will be presented this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7 p.m. in the auditorium.
Anyone interested in corollary sports softball should attend the interest meeting in C-213 on Feb. 28 after school.
Donate duffel bags, sports bags, and x-box games to the bin outside the office for women who have experienced domestic abuse.
By Maeve Trainor
February 26, 2017
Filed under Media, Showcase, Videos
Views: 61
By Ben Levin
Boys basketball The boys basketball team (16–5) cruised past the Northwood Gladia...
February 26
By Matthew Farr
This week was a draining one for news in the U.S. and around the world. Here are some of the top stories:
February 26
By Amy Nankin
Hockey The hockey team’s season ended Thursday night in a devastating 2–1 defeat aga...
February 24
By Allie Lerner
While it’s common for students to have internships, most students only get to shadow doctors or scientists. But, during his two-year internship in the National Cancer Institute at NIH, senior David Rekhtman completed a 16-page report on two ways to induce an immune response toward cancer cells.
February 23
By Amy Nankin
Hockey The Vikings hockey team defeated the South River Seahawks 6–1 Tuesday in the s...
February 23
By Ava Chenok and Natalie Welber
Lights flicker as girls with lanterns creep in from the shadows, swaying and dancing. Then, the devil emerges and leads them in an ancient ritual. Just an average day in the Whitman auditorium.
February 22
Students had a wide range of reactions to President Trump’s recent nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court Jan. 31. His nomination marks the second straight Supreme Court nominee with significant connections to Montgomery County after President Obama’s nominee, Bethesda resident Merrick Garland.
February 22
County Executive Ike Leggett and nine other Montgomery County council members released a statement Jan. 30 to ensure community safety for all residents, following President Trump’s recent executive order.
February 21
Besting three teams they recently lost to, the Quiz Bowl team qualified for the Beltway League finals at their semifinals tournament Feb. 9 at Rockville High School.
February 21
By Amy Nankin, Sam Shiffman, and Ben Levin
Hockey crushes Northern in preliminary round of playoffs; boys and girls basketball finish off their seasons with wins against Paint Branch on senior night
February 20
By Matthew Farr
This week saw a cacophony of domestic and foreign news. Here is a sampling of the top stories of the week:
February 19
By Abby Snyder
A few months ago on a Sunday in downtown Bethesda, a little boy in a Kirk Cousins jersey told his friend all about the Redskins quarterback, and how he wanted to grow up to be “just like him.”
February 19
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2017 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.