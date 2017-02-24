The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black & White

  • 'The Crucible' will be presented this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7 p.m. in the auditorium.

  • Anyone interested in corollary sports softball should attend the interest meeting in C-213 on Feb. 28 after school.

  • Donate duffel bags, sports bags, and x-box games to the bin outside the office for women who have experienced domestic abuse.

Black History Month Q&A: part 2

Video by Isaac DeMarchi

By Isaac DeMarchi
February 24, 2017
Filed under Media, Videos

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Views: 28

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
Black History Month Q&A: part 2