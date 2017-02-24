Common Application adds two new prompts, alters three old ones

Close The Common Application changed its essays for the 2017-2018 application season. The essays are more general and allow for more self-expression. Photo by Tomas Castro.

The Common Application changed its essays for the 2017-2018 application season. The essays are more general and allow for more self-expression. Photo by Tomas Castro.





Each year, seniors partake in Whitman traditions like car decorating, the Philly cheesesteak challenge and guy poms. Among these beloved practices is another less popular one: filling out the Common Application, an online universal college application platform.

But next year’s seniors’ college essays may differ from this years’ due to new and altered Common Application essay prompts for 2017-2018 applications.

The Common Application, which currently has five essay prompts, will feature seven prompts next year; two prompts will stay the same, three will receive minor changes and two will be completely new. One new prompt allows students to choose a completely free-form essay, even if they’ve already written it before filling out the application.

The organization changes its prompts once every two years to give students a wider platform to express themselves, according to their website.

“We want to make sure that every applicant can find a home within the essay prompts,” Common App representative Scott Anderson said. “[Students] can use the prompts as a starting point to write an essay that is authentic and distinguishing.”

Despite the changes, some students think that updating essay prompts won’t have a significant impact on the application process.

“You still have to write an essay and many prompts are already vague,” counselor Kari Wislar said.

Some students who have already applied to college voiced support for expanding the prompts because they give students more options, senior Emma Cohen-Dumani said.

“I had a really personal scenario for one of the prompts, but if I didn’t, more prompts would have helped,” Cohen-Dumani said. “The prompts may give people more room to express themselves and show who they are.”

The Washington Post published the new prompts Feb. 7. Italics represent revisions or additions to prompts: