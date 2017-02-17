The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black & White

  • Come to CAVA on Bethesda Row on Feb. 22 from 6-10 p.m. Mention DECA when you order.

  • Seniors! Search "Google for CSSI" to sign up for Google's Computer Science Summer Institute by March 2 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

  • Tickets for the upcoming play - "The Crucible" - will be sold during both lunches for the next two weeks.

  • Donate duffel bags, sports bags, and x-box games to the bin outside the office for women who have experienced domestic abuse.

  • Sources of Strength is selling hot chocolate in the school entrance this week from 7:00 a.m. to 7:25 a.m.

Black History Month Q&A: part 1

Video by Issac DeMarchi

By Isaac DeMarchi
February 17, 2017
Filed under Media, Videos

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Views: 20

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
Black History Month Q&A: part 1