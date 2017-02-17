Black History Month Q&A: part 1

By Isaac DeMarchi

By Ben Levin

Boys basketball The boys basketball team (14–5) destroyed the Heights School Tuesday n...

By Valerie Akinyoyenu

Across MCPS, high school students had higher graduation rates and a smaller graduation achievement gap in 2016, with close to nine in 10 students graduating.

By Sam Shiffman

Girls basketball falls to Holy Child despite late comeback

By Sam Shiffman

Girls basketball obliterates Wootton behind Abby Meyers’ 24 points; boys basketball takes down Wootton with ease

By Joey Squeri

In their last competition of the year, the cheerleading team captured second place at the Charles H. Flowers invitational Feb. 4, competing in the advanced varsity section of the meet.

By Justin Baker and Joey Squeri

By Daniel Weber

Since the first Super Bowl in 1967 the game has grown into one of the most important events in America. It’s a time when America sits down, flips on the television and watches the spectacle whether it’s for the game, the commercials or just to know what everyone will be referencing until the new season begins.

By Matthew Farr

This week saw a veritable avalanche of domestic and foreign news. Here is a sampling of the top stories of the week:

By Natalie Welber