Feb. 14 Sports Recap
Boys basketball blows out the Heights School, nearly every player scores
Boys basketball
The boys basketball team (14–5) destroyed the Heights School Tuesday night in a game where nearly every player scored.
The Vikes started out strong, jumping to a 25–6 lead. The team poured on another 27 points in the second quarter and never looked back from there.
Guard Alex Sanson led the scoring with 16 and forward CK Koumbourlis contributed 9.
The team wraps up their season with senior night Friday against the Paint Branch Panthers.
