Feb. 14 Sports Recap

Boys basketball blows out the Heights School, nearly every player scores

Forward Adam Smith goes up for a contested layup in the team's lopsided 27 point victory. Photo by Annabelle Gordon.

Forward Adam Smith goes up for a contested layup in the team's lopsided 27 point victory. Photo by Annabelle Gordon.

By Ben Levin
February 17, 2017
Filed under Sports, Winter

Boys basketball

The boys basketball team (14–5) destroyed the Heights School Tuesday night in a game where nearly every player scored.

The Vikes started out strong, jumping to a 25–6 lead. The team poured on another 27 points in the second quarter and never looked back from there.

Guard Alex Sanson led the scoring with 16 and forward CK Koumbourlis contributed 9.

The team wraps up their season with senior night Friday against the Paint Branch Panthers.

