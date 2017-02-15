The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

  • Tickets for the upcoming play - "The Crucible" - will be sold during both lunches for the next two weeks.

  • Donate duffel bags, sports bags, and x-box games to the bin outside the office for women who have experienced domestic abuse.

  • Stop by A204 during both lunches on Feb. 16 for a writing workshop on writing clear and thoughtful essays.

  • Interested in picking our next SMOB? See Ms. Safran for a permission slip to attend the nomination convention.

  • All gymnastics team candidates should meet in the cafeteria on Feb. 15 at 3:45 p.m.

  • Sources of Strength is selling hot chocolate in the school entrance this week from 7:00 a.m. to 7:25 a.m.

Battle of the Bandz Slideshow

Photo by Tomás Castro

February 15, 2017
Battle of the Bandz Slideshow