Feb. 13 Sports Recap

Girls basketball falls to Holy Child despite late comeback

Close Graphic by Charlotte Alden. Graphic by Charlotte Alden.





Filed under Sports, Winter

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Views: 36

Girls basketball

The girls basketball team (18–3) fell to the Holy Child Tigers 47–42 as a furious comeback in the fourth quarter fell short.

Entering the game, the Tigers were ranked eleventh in the area and riding an 18 game winning streak.

The Vikes kept the game close in the first quarter but the Tigers went on a 19–5 run in the second, hitting five three-pointers in the second quarter. The squad’s offensive struggles continued early into the second half, only scoring two points in the third.

The Vikes went on a 14–0 run in the fourth quarter which cut the deficit five behind 10 fourth quarter points by Abby Meyers. However, the comeback fell short and the squad lost their third game of the season to a private school team.

The team’s next game is Friday against Paint Branch at 5:30 at home.