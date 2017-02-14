The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black & White

Feb. 13 Sports Recap

Girls basketball falls to Holy Child despite late comeback

By Sam Shiffman
February 14, 2017
Girls basketball

The girls basketball team (18–3) fell to the Holy Child Tigers 47–42 as a furious comeback in the fourth quarter fell short.

Entering the game, the Tigers were ranked eleventh in the area and riding an 18 game winning streak.

The Vikes kept the game close in the first quarter but the Tigers went on a 19–5 run in the second, hitting five three-pointers in the second quarter. The squad’s offensive struggles continued early into the second half, only scoring two points in the third.

The Vikes went on a 14–0 run in the fourth quarter which cut the deficit five behind 10 fourth quarter points by Abby Meyers. However, the comeback fell short and the squad lost their third game of the season to a private school team.

The team’s next game is Friday against Paint Branch at 5:30 at home.

Feb. 13 Sports Recap